Riders at Union Station react to Washington train derailment

There isn't any impact to the trains coming and going out of Union Station, but those we spoke with did have some concerns in the wake of this morning's derailment in Washington state.

It was a deadly inaugural trip for an Amtrak train bound to Portland, WA from Seattle.

The image of a train car dangling off of the highway in what the county sheriff called a horrific site.

In a statement to Western Mass News, Amtrak said the trains traveling in and out of Springfield are not and will not be impacted, but the derailment was on many passengers minds.

"It's scary more than anything it's scary," said Brian Kennedy of East Longmeadow.

[RELATED: At least 6 killed when Amtrak train hurtles off overpass, official says]

Kennedy bought a ticket to New York City for the end of this month. He said that he doesn't take Amtrak often

"You have these accidents consistently on the highways and it seems like we are having more and more on train tracks," Kennedy noted.

As we get closer to peak holiday travel, many will turn to trains to get to their destination.

Amtrak passenger Angel Morales said that while the derailment is shocking, he will continue his weekly trips via the train.

[RELATED: Listen to dispatch audio from the Amtrak train derailment]

"I actually scheduled my trip last night, so when I saw it this morning, I was shocked. I wouldn't expect it to happen, but I didn't think twice about canceling my ticket," Morales said.

Authorities said that it appears something was on the tracks that may have caused the derailment.

Federal investigators have been sent to the scene.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.