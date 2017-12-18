UMass Marching Band preparing for the Tournament of Roses Parade

On New Year's Day, millions will tune into the Tournament of Roses Parade to see the beautiful floats made out of flowers and some of the best marching bands in the country.

This year, the University of Massachusetts will be marching in the parade for the very first time.

"I consider the Rose Parade the Super Bowl of marching bands in terms of parades," said band director Tim Anderson

Forty-four million people watch the parade on television and another 700,000 watch in the crowd

The UMass Minuteman Marching Band will be on the biggest stage yet - the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year's Day.

"It is exciting, it is exhilarating, and it is daunting," Anderson added.

Over 400 members of the Minuteman Marching Band will be shipping out next week to California - the furthest they have ever traveled.

Band members raised $150,000 for new uniforms to debut on the big day, making the more than a decade old tired uniforms a thing of the past.

"There are 400 of them in there. It's cool to finally see this come to fruition," said James Campbell.

Training more than just the one-and-a-half a day in the band practices, but adding in extra cardio and marching practice on the side.

"So we really put our heart and soul and lots of time and effort preparing for this and we are really, really excited," said Kellie Herbert.

That's because the Tournament of Roses Parade is unlike any other they have marched in.

"This is going to be walls of people for five-and-a-half miles. It'll be an experience that can't be matched," Campbell added.

It's something band members told Western Mass News that they hope the entire state will be proud of.

"We are excited to carry the banner, not just for UMass, but for the entire Commonwealth of Massachusetts," Anderson explained.

A semi-truck full of the equipment for more than 400 band members ships out Tuesday.

The Tournament of Roses Parade starts at 11 a.m. eastern on ABC40.

