Clock's ticking to get those packages shipped in time for Christmas

The clock is ticking if you still need to get holiday packages in the mail.

The United States Postal Service is expecting to deliver about 15 billion pieces of mail and 850 million packages this holiday season.

One week from today is Christmas day. It's not time to panic just yet, but close.

The postal service told Western Mass News that today is their busiest day this holiday season - with over seven million people lining up in post offices nationwide.

UPS is also expecting record numbers.

The UPS Store in Longmeadow is hopping at the start of what is expected to be the busiest shipping week of the holiday season.

Deborah Yesu of Longmeadow came here prepared.

"Actually, I went on line to print out labels so I didn't have to stand in line because I thought it would be quicker if I did it ahead of time," Yesu noted.

Thanks to the unprecedented sheer volume of online shopping and shipping this year, the USPS told Western Mass News that it will ship 200 million packages this week alone.

"Those who want it there before Christmas should get them in as soon as possible," Jim Moulton with The UPS Store added.

UPS expects a seven percent increase from last year, with at least 30 million packages shipped daily between now and Saturday.

Moulton told Western Mass News that if it absolutely has to be there by Christmas, "Your last day is basically going to be Thursday. If you get it into us after Thursday, then we're probably not going to be able to get it there in time for Christmas."

However, depending on where you're shipping to and how much extra you're willing to pay, "Friday. Some areas of the country, we can ship it next day air with a Saturday delivery. They do charge a little bit extra for that Saturday delivery and next day air," Moulton noted.

Some deadlines to remember to get your packages there before Christmas:

FedEx: December 21 for overnight service

UPS: December 21 for next day air

USPS: December 22 for priority express

Shipping to the west coast? The UPS Store in Longmeadow said that it's too late to use ground shipping. The only way your package will get there in time is to use their expedited service, which costs a little more, but will get there by Saturday.

Amazon is one of the few carriers offering delivery on December 24 to select cities and towns.

