MassDEP discusses water contamination issues at some Westfield homes

A new report shows three homes in Westfield that have been severely impacted by water contamination.

They are all located on Lower Sandy Hill Road, which is four-and-a-half miles away from Barnes Air National Guard Base - the party likely responsible for the contamination, according to the state.

The lifetime health advisory level for the contaminants in question - referred to as PFCs - is 70 parts per trillion.

These new numbers show how many wells are well over that limit.

These contaminants called PFCs are more common than you might think. You could find them in clothing, carpets, cleaning materials, food packaging, and the list goes on.

However, according to the CDC, these contaminants raise eyebrows because they could increase your risk of cancer, weaken your immune system, or increase your cholesterol levels.



"At least the DEP is transferring their financial responsibility for the upkeep of the wells that they have found over the limit to the Air National Guard," said Kristen Mello of Westfield.



Westfield residents like Mello have learned a lot about PFCs.

Last year, when the Environmental Protection Agency raised its lifetime health advisory level of the contaminants to 70 parts per trillion, Westfield took two of its wells offline because they exceeded that new limit.

Just this week, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection identified Barnes Air National Guard Base as the place where the contamination likely began, from firefighting training foam used at the base back in the 1980s.



In an email to Western Mass News, MassDEP spokesperson Peter Czapienski said "Eventually, the Air National Guard will conduct a 'nature and extent evaluation' to determine how far off base the compounds have migrated."



However, at this time, they are not sure exactly how far off base these compounds have migrated - or even if they've drifted outside city borders.



This new report details testing results at private wells in the city. Three homes produced a number well over EPA's limit of 70 parts per trillion. All of them on Lower Sandy Hill Road.

281 Lower Sandy Hill Road - 141 parts per trillion

289 Lower Sandy Hill Road - 787 parts per trillion

285 Lower Sandy Hill Road - 864 parts per trillion: more than 12 times EPA's advisory level

Czapienski added that "MassDEP has installed drinking water treatment systems in the homes that were above the health advisory. The systems are tested and have shown to be effective at removing the PFCs."



We did speak to a couple of residents with those high contaminant levels. They didn't want to go on camera. One told us that he's upset to learn about how high the numbers were, but he is happy to have that filtration system now.

Col. James Suhr, commander of the 104th Fighter Wing, said in a statement to Western Mass News, "The 104th Fighter Wing is fully cooperating with the MA DEP and City of Westfield in the Perfluorinated Compound Site Investigation which is an important step in the Federal EPA CERCLA process. We are currently working with the National Guard Bureau in addition to these state and local agencies to finalize our inputs to the draft Site Investigation."

