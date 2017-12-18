Officials urge caution, safety if venturing out onto the ice

No doubt about it, it's been cold outside, but is it cold enough to go out on the ice?

"Hard and fast rules like four inches, six inches, eight inches of ice aren't really good indicators because even different types of ice can support different weights," said Amherst Fire Capt. Steven Chandler.

People can ice fish one day, but another day, it might not be as safe, so sticking to blanket guidelines isn't always the best move, as Western Mass News learned today.

According to Massachusetts guidelines, clear blue ice is much stronger than older milky looking ice.

However, if it is clear blue ice, that's when the thickness recommendations are accepted as guidelines.

Those guidelines include:

Less than two inches - stay off

Ice fishing and skating - four inches

Snowmobile - five inches

Car - eight to twelve inches

However, that difference in ice type is major when it comes to safety.

Is the ice safe?

New ice is stronger than old ice

Ice doesn't freeze uniformly

Ice formed over flowing water and currents is often more dangerous

It is recommended that you never go out on the ice by yourself and if you are out on the ice. it's always better to be extra prepared with things like rope and proper safety equipment



"Wearing a life jacket...having that buoyancy and that isolation to keep you warm can make a big difference when you are trying to get back out of the ice," Chandler added.

The ice can change within the same body of water, so continuously checking is key



"Bringing a drill or an auger with you, a tape measure to continue to assess the ice," Chandler explained.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.