New documents examine possible origin for Westfield water issues

More questions are now surfacing after new documents point to a possible point of origin of contaminants in some Westfield water.

The contaminants as a whole are referred to as PFCs and ever since they became a big concern in the city of Westfield, the water department created a page dedicated specifically to testing results of these contaminants.

Two new documents posted to the page add both worry and excitement for some residents.

"It is MassDEP's determination that there is now sufficient evidence documented that has confirmed the release of PFCs to soil and groundwater at the potential release locations identified within the Barnes ANGB and that these compounds have migrated off-base."

In a letter posted to the city of Westfield's website, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection now establishes a link between the city's water contamination and Barnes Air National Guard Base, writing that:

"This information along with off-base assessment of private wells indicates that the Barnes ANGB and its historical use of aqueous film forming foam during firefighting training is the likely source of PFC contamination in groundwater."

Last year, the Environmental Protection Agency raised its health advisory level for these contaminants, PFCs, to 70 parts per trillion.

[RELATED: MassDEP discusses water contamination issues at some Westfield homes]

The Westfield Water Department promptly took some of the city's wells offline, as the ones situated closest to Barnes exceeded that new advisory level.

Now, the investigation continues into who is responsible for the contamination, but these new documents make it pretty clear.

"It is MassDEP's expectation that Barnes ANG, as the potentially responsible party, will now take over all of the response actions associated with the assessment and mitigation of PFCsin the private wells located hydrogeologically downgradient from the base..." the documents noted.

You can find PFCs in pretty much any consumer product - from clothing to mattresses, food packaging to cleaning materials.

The reason why they cause so much concern: studies show PFCs could increase your risk of cancer, weaken your immune system, or increase cholesterol levels, among many other negative health implications.

"You don't have to be deemed 100 percent responsible for the problem to be responsible for the solution," said Kristen Mello of Westfield.

Mello told Western Mass News her community group has been working tirelessly to get clean water for her city.

"To have read that last week was just huge," Mello noted.

A spokesperson for the water department told us they need time to review the documents before they can comment.

Col. James Suhr, commander of the 104th Fighter Wing, said in a statement to Western Mass News, "The 104th Fighter Wing is fully cooperating with the MA DEP and City of Westfield in the Perfluorinated Compound Site Investigation which is an important step in the Federal EPA CERCLA process. We are currently working with the National Guard Bureau in addition to these state and local agencies to finalize our inputs to the draft Site Investigation."

You can CLICK HERE to read more on the report.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.