Ex-prosecutor, Ferguson monitor to lead Rosenberg probe

BOSTON (AP) - A team of lawyers named to lead an investigation involving state Sen. Stan Rosenberg include a former federal prosecutor and a one-time Cambridge police officer who is monitoring police reforms in Ferguson, Missouri.

The Boston firm of Hogan Lovells was tapped by the Senate Ethics Committee Monday to look into whether the former Senate president violated any Senate rules in connection with sexual misconduct allegations against Rosenberg's husband, Bryon Hefner.

The lead attorneys will be Anthony Fuller, Natashia Tidwell and Jody Newman.

Fuller was a prosecutor in the 2011 corruption trial of former House Speaker Salvatore DiMasi.

Tidwell is helping oversee a consent agreement between the U.S. Department of Justice and the St. Louis suburb where Michael Brown, a black teenager, was fatally shot by a police officer in 2014

