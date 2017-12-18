Panel picks law firm to investigate former Senate president

BOSTON (AP) - The Senate Ethics Committee has agreed to hire the law firm of Hogan Lovells to serve as a special investigator into whether former Senate President Stan Rosenberg or his staff violated Senate rules in connection with allegations against Rosenberg's husband, Bryon Hefner.

The committee said Monday they're confident the firm can conduct a fair investigation. The committee said Hogan Lovells has experience in investigating alleged public sector misconduct.

The committee said it doesn't anticipate additional public statements until the investigation is finished and a report submitted.

The committee said it will release the report publicly while protecting the identities of victims and witnesses who cooperate.

The Amherst Democrat stepped aside as Senate president, at least temporarily, after several men told The Boston Globe they had been sexually abused by Hefner.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.