Hold the cream and sugar: Dunkin' beer marks winter solstice

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - Dunkin' Donuts is brewing more than coffee for the shortest and darkest day of the year.

The Canton, Massachusets-based coffee and doughnut chain said Monday it has teamed up with Wormtown Brewery to launch DDark Roasted Brew. The beer's release is being timed to coincide exactly with the winter solstice at 11:28 a.m. Thursday.

The curious will be able to taste it on draft at Wormtown's tap room in Worcester.

Dunkin' Donuts says the stout-style suds feature "full-roasted coffee flavor reminiscent of freshly ground beans with a creamy mouthfeel."

The two businesses say they'll mark the launch by donating $11,500 to a local food bank.

