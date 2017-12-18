FedEx scam affecting customers this holiday season

With Christmas right around the corner, shipping services like FedEx are seeing more people stopping in to get their last minute packages delivered.

But while you try to get the package to its destination, scammers are taking notice.

FedEx said they’ve been getting reports of customers receiving emails about problems with their packages, and inside the email contains a harmful link that can infect your computer.

FedEx said that they’ve received reports of fraudulent emails with the subject line: “FedEx: Delivery Problems Notification.”

FedEx said that the sites may look like FedEx.com, while others do not.

We spoke one FedEx customer, Aaron Carrier, who is sending packages to as far away as California.

He said you have to stay alert and if something doesn’t look right, it probably isn’t.

“If it looks fishy, I ignore it. There’s a lot of emails and phone scams.”

FedEx said that if you receive an email that matches the above description, do not open it, delete it immediately or forward it to abuse@fedex.com.

Also keep in mind, FedEx said that they do not send unsolicited emails to customers requesting information regarding packages, invoices account numbers, passwords or personal information.

To learn more about how to protect yourself, visit this link.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.