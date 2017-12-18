I-91 viaduct reaches "full beneficial use"

Traveling on the viaduct just got a lot easier.

All exits are now open, far ahead of the early completion date of February and the mandatory completion date of August.

That's according to MassDOT who held a public information meeting in Springfield tonight.

"Most of the ramps were open before Thanksgiving and just this morning there was one ramp lingering on Union St. and they just opened that one up this morning. They're well ahead of schedule with everything. They're about three months ahead of schedule," said Patrick Paul.

MassDOT told Western Mass News that the viaduct was beyond due for a repair job, but these updates should last at least 30 years.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.