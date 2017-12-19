Crash that takes out telephone pole closes road in Huntington

A telephone is down and blocking a road in Huntington following an early morning crash.

State police out of the Russell Barracks told Western Mass News that the crash happened on Old Chester Road around 12:50 a.m. this morning.

A telephone pole was knocked over and is blocking the roadway, according to state police.

As a result, a portion of Old Chester Road has been closed. Police said the crash happened between the “0 and 50 range, location wise, on the roadway.”

Chip Dazelle, the Highway Superintendent in Huntington, said there are detours posted.

State police said the driver of the car that struck the pole was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No customers are currently affected, according to police.

Western Mass News will provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.