Record number of travelers expected this holiday season

It’s official, Christmas is less than a week away, and drivers are wasting no time hitting the roads this week to start their holiday with friends and family.

And according to AAA, records will be broken this year as more than 100 million people will travel this Christmas.

That’s up 3 million from last year alone, with peak times for congestion on the roads starting tomorrow afternoon as people start leaving work.

Those peak times will continue until after the afternoon work commute on Thursday.

It has been that kind of year according to AAA, who told Western Mass News travel has continued to increase every major holiday weekend this year, from Memorial Day and the 4th of July, to Thanksgiving and now Christmas.

Since 90 percent of holiday travelers will be on the roadways this week, experts recommend avoiding those peak travel times altogether. In Fact, they said the best time to leave is early in the morning before the work commute or even after it.

They also said that if you can, travel on the holiday itself as there are fewer cars then.

AAA expects traffic rates to double if not triple in some cities, adding that Boston’s peak travel time will be Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thankfully, those heading through the viaduct in Springfield can get in and out a little faster now that all exit ramps are open, far ahead of the February completion date, as Mass DOT continues their overnight work to complete this major phase in the project.

The roads won’t be the only busy place this holiday season, either. Airport numbers are expected to climb as well, and Bradley Airport is urging families one thing: Give yourself time to get there.

Those traveling within the United States should give themselves at least 90 minutes of wiggle room, according to AAA, and for anyone flying internationally, the time is about 3 hours.

In total, AAA is expecting more than 6 million people will fly this holiday, a number which has risen now for four straight years.

Another 4 million will travel by bus, train, rail or cruise ship—and in the aftermath of the terrifying Amtrak train crash in Washington, residents could be a little shaken up before they get on a train themselves.

But it hasn’t stopped some from scheduling their holiday travels, as Amtrak told Western Mass that trains heading in and out of Springfield will not be impacted.

