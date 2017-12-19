Patchy black ice early but milder day on tap

Clouds will give way to some sunshine late this morning with a cold front arriving this evening. Ahead of the front we will become milder. Temperatures will reach into the middle 40s with a southwest breeze! We haven't hit 40 since December 7th. As the front comes through later this afternoon, a stray shower is possible, but most stay dry.

We stay breezy going into tomorrow and colder air will move in behind the front. Temperatures get into the upper 30s with wind gusts to 30mph possible. With the wind tomorrow it will feel like it's in the 20's. The coldest air of the week will move in tomorrow night with temperatures falling into the lower teens under a clear sky and with lighter wind. The first ‘official' day of winter is Thursday and it will feel like it with highs near freezing, but abundant sunshine to go with it and less wind.

The end of the week and weekend is looking more unsettled as a big dip in the jet stream takes hold of the middle US. Here in the East, we will have a storm system moving in with more clouds Friday, then a chance for a light wintry mix in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures should climb through Saturday morning, which will change any mix over to rain, then rain continues for the day with highs getting into the 50s.

Showers taper off Saturday evening and we turn dry and cooler for Christmas Eve Day. Saturday's front will stall to our south and forecast models are generating another area of low pressure to ride along the front, pushing wet weather back into southern New England. There's a lot of uncertainty here, but there is a risk for light snow or a wintry mix Sunday night into Monday morning, then a change to a chilly rain with highs nearing 40 Christmas Day. Our confidence in this part of the forecast is still low at this point so stay tuned!

