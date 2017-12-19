Snow chances on the rise for the Christmas weekend

A mild day across western Mass with highs in the 50s across the valley!

A cold front coming through tonight will bring in more clouds for a few hours along with a few spotty showers. After midnight, skies will begin to clear out, but a few snow showers may still come through the Berkshires & hill towns. We turn brisk by dawn with temperatures only dropping to a few degrees above and below 30-but areas of black ice are possible from the snow melt Tuesday.

A gusty breeze out of the west will be around much of Wednesday and with temperatures only getting into the upper 30s, it will feel colder for sure. We do have plenty of sunshine on tap as high pressure builds in from the northwest. This high will push colder air into western Mass and once winds lighten Wednesday night, we get very cold. Thursday morning temps begin in the low teens and highs for the first day of Winter make it to around freezing with a light breeze and sunshine.

Our active weather pattern continues and our weather gets much busier for the holiday weekend-unfortunately for travelers. Forecast models are trending a bit colder as well, which means there are some better snow chances coming up. The first chance will be Friday with high pressure to our north keeping cold air locked in place. As a warm front approaches, snow is now looking like the main precip type for Friday during the day and a few to several inches may result.

Friday night, warmer air begins moving in above the surface, changing snow to freezing rain/ice. The timing of this change is tricky, but it looks to occur overnight into Saturday morning. This could be very rough for travel, but the good news is temps will rise Saturday morning and everyone changes to rain. We get windy Saturday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front and rain ends after the front pushes through.

Sunday will be a much quieter weather day with light wind, lingering clouds and some sunshine and temps near and slightly above normal. However, low pressure will form along a front stalled just off the coast and will push wet weather back into western Mass overnight Sunday through Christmas Day. The big question is track of the low, which will determine what kind of precip we see. Trends are pushing the low a tad east, which would bring snow at least for a time early Christmas Day, but a wintry mix and change to rain is still possible. Be sure to keep checking in on updates as we get closer to the day!

