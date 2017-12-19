VIDEO: Chicopee Police warn of suspects trying to get into unloc - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

VIDEO: Chicopee Police warn of suspects trying to get into unlocked cars

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
(Photo from video provided by Chicopee Police) (Photo from video provided by Chicopee Police)
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Police in Chicopee are warning residents to lock their car doors after two people were spotted allegedly trying to get into the vehicles.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that Tuesday morning, police received information from residents in the area of Providence Street regarding two people who were going around and trying to get into vehicles.

The suspects were seen on surveillance cameras in the area and investigators are releasing that footage in hopes that someone may be able to identify the suspects.

Wilk said that the video also shows the importance of locking your car doors.

"As you can see, it's a quick process when these thieves try to gain entry.  If your door is locked, they move on," Wilk explained.

Residents are also urged to ensure that doors to garages, sheds, and porches are also locked.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Chicopee Police.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

WSHM

