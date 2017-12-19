Some experience brown water following Holyoke water main break

Holyoke residents were warned Tuesday that their water may be brown after a water main break Monday night.

That water line is now turned off, so brown water should no longer be an issue for anyone in Holyoke, but last night and this morning, many people realized their water was brown.

The pipe that broke was a primary line that runs through the city.

The break, however, happened in a wooded area, so it was not immediately reported or found. Once it was located, the water department was able to shut the main off so that they could fix it.

There is no one in the city without water and the water, although it was brown, was still safe to drink and wash with, according to officials.

Most businesses that Western Mass News spoke with were not effected by this break. If they were, they said it was for only a few minutes.

Children at Blessed Sacrament School were told to stay away from the water fountains this morning, but washing their hands was okay.

Other schools on the same street had no issues at all.

Dave Conti, general manager of Holyoke Water Works, said that they are working on fixing the pipe.

"What I would tell people is if your water is still dirty tomorrow contact our service department. We will dispatch a crew to your place, your home, will look at your water, and we will flush the system in that particular area in hopes that we can clear up your water as soon as possible," Conti explained.

Crews have been out working all day, but Western Mass News is told that they will take the time to fix the main right. They are expecting it to be done tonight.

