Some experiencing brown water following Holyoke water main break

A water main break in Holyoke has been blamed for brown water in homes in Holyoke.

The problem was hard to find last night. When Holyoke Water Works realized something was wrong, they couldn't immediately figure out where a line broke

It was eventually found in a wooded area next to KFC and Stop and Shop on Northampton Street.

Crews are still trying to fix the line in question.

It is a primary line, according to officials, and when the line broke, more water came through the system and stirred up the sediment. That, in turn, is making the water look brown.

Western Mass News has been assured that the water, although aesthetically unpleasant, is still safe to drink.

If you do not want to drink the water, that is okay. Just keep checking and eventually your water will run clean.

Many homes experienced the issue last night and were fine this morning.

Western Mass News has learned that Blessed Sacrament School on Northampton Street had some issues this morning and kids were told not to drink from the fountain.

