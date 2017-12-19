WATCH: Mass. deli worker has amazing voice

Four months ago, he washed dishes. Now, a Massachusetts deli worker is getting a lot of attention for his beautiful singing voice.

It comes after a video of him singing went viral.

Gillie Assuncao is the deli guy at Russo's Market in Watertown. He started as a dishwasher.

"I can work on the counter, I can work on the deli, I can work on sandwiches, I make deliveries for catering," Assuncao said.

He's also an extraordinary baritone and even with just a small amount of training in his native Brazil, he played some professional dates there.

"I sang in bars, concerts, restaurants," Assuncao added.

However, it was this past weekend that customers at Russo's found out what else he can do.

Once that was posted, the internet went a bit crazy.

"It's just amazing. I never thought that a video of me singing in a store would have like, right now it's up to eighteen-thousand views," Assuncao said.

April Berry Fletcher, a shopper at the store, said, "It makes me feel very happy, that despite all the turmoil in the world right now, there are these little moments we can treasure and share together."

"Music is my life and I want to follow that," Assuncao noted.

When the hectic holiday shoppers pause for just a moment, their faces tell the story.

"Thank you," Assuncao said.

