Man wanted after suspicious device found at Chicopee home

Police are searching for a man after a suspicious device was found Monday in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that around 2:30 a.m. Monday, police were called to a Granby Road home for an alarm.

Officers arrived and learned that the homeowner had activated the alarm after hearing noises and someone reportedly trying to get into the home.

Wilk added that as officers investigated, the homeowner gave the officers a "device" that was the size of a tennis ball, wrapped in aluminum foil, and what appeared to be a match sticking out of it.

State Police and the Fire Marshal's office were called in as a precaution and took possession of the item.

Investigators found that the person who lives in the basement area was the one reportedly trying to get into the home and, as police learned, was the person who allegedly created the device.

"We would like to stress, that when this object was located and turned over to us, the public in the area of this home were not in any type of danger," Wilk explained.

A State Police analysis found that the item was incendiary in nature and illegal to create or possess.

An arrest warrant has now been issued for 27-year-old Gregory Harrison of Chicopee on a charge of possession of an infernal machine.

Wilk noted that police are still searching for Harrison.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1700.

