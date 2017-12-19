Crews working to pull truck out from a river in Westfield

Crews are on-scene working to pull a truck out of a river in Westfield.

Westfield Police told Western Mass News that around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, someone was driving a truck near Ponders Hollow Road, reportedly near the river there, when it suddenly became submerged after it sank into the mud.

That river, according to police, is about two feet deep.

Personnel are now on-scene to get that truck out of the mud and water.

No injuries were reported and no rescue was needed.

