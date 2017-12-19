Wood stove safety urged following Belchertown fire

A wood stove linked to a house fire in Belchertown over the weekend raises questions about safe installation.

The Sunday night fire destroyed a home on Bardwell Street in Belchertown.

"This was my daughter's home," said Gale Kuhn.

Kuhn told Western Mass News that her daughter's family is now without a home and working on starting a GoFundMe page.

"It's really sad to have a house burn down a few days before Christmas," Kuhn added.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the fire.

According to the state fire marshal's office, a wood stove in the basement caused the fire.

"Anybody that installs a wood stove has to get a wood stove permit from their town," said Carla Brodeur with Olde Hadleigh Hearth and Patio.

Brodeur told Western Mass News that an improperly installed wood stove, even if well maintained, becomes more dangerous over time.

"Sometimes, people install stoves and they say well they've been good there for 10 years or 15 or 20 years, when in fact, there's a term called pyrolysis and the longer a stove is exposed to wood and heat, the more volatile the combustible materials become," Brodeur noted.

Brodeur recommends you keep a thermometer on top of your wood stove, have your chimney cleaned once a year, and "burn good seasoned hardwood."

The American Lung Association has a wood stove change-out program in western Massachusetts. If you have an old wood stove, you can apply for a voucher to get a brand new, safer wood stove.

Olde Hadleigh Hearth and Patio is still accepting vouchers from the American Lung Association and you can CLICK HERE to find the application.

