Families from Puerto Rico receive holiday food baskets

A true act of kindness today in Springfield as food baskets were filled up and handed out to dozens of families that have arrived here from Puerto Rico.

The baskets will feed plenty of children who simply want to enjoy the holiday season.

Imagine a Christmas, or any holiday for that matter, without a warm meal to eat with the family.

For families arriving from Puerto Rico, the reality is just that.

"It's very difficult today, it's hard, no communication, just a little bit," said Jacqueline Nazarieo of Springfield.

That's why several Springfield area organizations have teamed up to feed these families.

The idea came from Maria Perez, who told Western Mass News that more than 500 children from Puerto Rico are in Springfield now - the highest number among any city in the state.

"This is from the heart. There's people that I knew that went through a struggle. Right now, we don't have no lights in Puerto Rico still," Perez added.

Perez lost contact with her family for at least a month. She since made it her mission to make these families welcome in Springfield.

"We're gonna have pork roast, we're gonna have rice, we're gonna have beans to re-cook, potato for the potato salad, all the trimming is going in the basket so they can have a nice holiday for the 24th," Perez added.

Each box is filled with more than a dozen items, enough to feed a family of four. Twenty-five boxes feeds at least 100 men, woman, and children this holiday.

"Christmas is a very special time in Puerto Rico. That is our food, our traditional food. It's like be[ing] there," Nazarieo added.

For Nazarieo and her family, Christmas in Springfield will be as joyous and special as any other back at home.

Like other families who came in today, it's a moment they will never forget.

"That's wonderful, because I have two kids...and very necessary in this time," Nazarieo said.

This community is not done though. The next step? Another event in the near future - collecting toys for the children.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.