RSV striking early and strong in western Mass.

The children's intensive care unit at Baystate Medical Center is filled tonight.

Doctors told Western Mass News that the highly contagious respiratory virus RSV is to blame.

The technical name is Respiratory Syncytial Virus and Baystate said that it's hitting earlier this year and with greater intensity.

RSV usually peaks in January, but the chief of pediatric hospital medicine at Baystate said that they are seeing peak numbers now.

"So our intensive care unit is pretty full at this moment with kids with RSV broncialities. Quite a few are on mechanical ventilators needing a machine to help them breath," said Dr. Weijen Chang with Baystate Medical Center.

Chang told Western Mass News that it may have something to do with a stronger strain, or sub-type, of RSV this year.

"Much like influenza, if the population doesn't have immunity to those subtypes, it can cause a much more severe illness for that season," Chang explained.

Symptoms are similar to a bad cold: runny nose, congestion, cough, and fever, but for infants and the elderly - those most at risk - identifying RSV is critical.

"For sure, if your baby is not feeding well, is not responding normally to you, is having significant amount of trouble breathing, those are all absolute reasons to be seen," Chang said.

That means either an immediate call to your pediatrician, or on off-hours or weekends, many urgent care centers now have call ahead check-in's, much like call-ahead seating at restaurants.

"It can be very scary so the overall mortality rate is generally very low, but kids can get very sick," Chang noted.

Like the cold, there are no antibiotics or cure for RSV. If hospitalization is not required, there are ways to make your child more comfortable and help them breath better.

"They call it the snot sucker, so it's a device that sounds really gross, but one end of the device goes into your child's nose and the other end goes into your mouth, but there is a filter that goes in between the two. It allows for effective suctioning of mucus from your child's nose," Change noted.

As for prevention, Chang said that the best advice is common sense. Drill it into your kids, and to us as parents, to wash our hands constantly and don't rub your eyes, mouth, or nose with your hands.

