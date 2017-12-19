State announces funding for local affordable housing projects

There was a major boost today to the Massachusetts housing market, with millions of state dollars going towards affordable rental housing.

It's part of the Baker-Polito administration's mission to allow residents to live within their means.

"I'm thrilled to announce today more than $20 million in subsidies and $15 million in low housing income tax credits for six projects is now a reality," said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.

That was Polito saying goodbye to the boarded up and broken windows across the street from the recently remodeled Holyoke Public Library and welcoming in its place Library Commons. a new, state of the art mostly affordable housing complex soon to come to the Paper City.

"We're trying to just give people a really nice apartment, a decent place to live, a safe place to live," said Marc Sternick with Dietz and Co. Architects.

Inside, you'll find 47 apartments among other amenities

"There will be a central location where there will either be childcare, social work, or family support to make sure we're not just putting families into buildings," said Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.

Outside, you'll find new lights, benches, and bike racks all within the fenced in, fully remodeled complex.

The abandoned, rundown buildings have become an eyesore over the years and the mayor said that he's been asked many times what exactly is being done with them.

"Make it a liveable, walkable safe neighborhood for everyone. This will go a long way in making that happen," Morse said.

Western Mass News is told construction on Library Commons will begin in a few months.

Across the state, Holyoke and five other communities, including Amherst, are benefiting from these state dollars to help make housing for some a little more affordable.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.