Last minute rush underway to get Christmas packages shipped

With Christmas less than a week away, time is running out to get your presents to their destinations on time.

We're told customers have been coming in and out non-stop at one local UPS Store.

This week is expected to be the busiest shipping week of the holiday season.

The United State Postal Service told Western Mass News that it will ship 200 million packages this week alone.

UPS expects a seven percent increase from last year, with at least 30 million packages shipped daily between now and Saturday.

Pierre Gerard of Springfield said that you don't want to wait any longer to ship your gifts. He said that he is feeling the pressure.

UPS told Western Mass News that if you want your presents delivered by Christmas, you're going to want to get them shipped by Thursday.

Of course, depending on how much extra you're willing to pay, you might be able to get away with a day or two after that.

