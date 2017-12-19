Debate continues over much-needed sewer project in Agawam

New sewers have been on the to-do list in a section of Agawam for almost 50 years and now, the need to move forward is escalating.

However, like many town projects, it's all about the money.

City councilors are weighing needs against costs and it's a heated debate because those residents who are affected by this are starting to see sewage in their backyards.



It's been of great debate since the 1970s - a sewage project proposal in the town of Agawam.

Some city councilors, like Cecilia Calabrese, told Western Mass News that it's time to finally take action.



"People are hurting, they've got raw sewage - I'll just say it - backing up into their yards," Calabrese said.



These are some of the areas of town affected: Shelley Lane, Southwest Street, Red Fox Drive, White Fox Road, Barry Street, and the list goes on.

Despite the obvious great needs for residents in these areas, there's a reason why it's such a hot-button issue.



"We're talking multi-millions of dollars for this project," Calabrese added.



Calabrese said that longtime town politicians stand opposed to the sewer project because of the cost.

We did reach out to all members of the city council, but only heard back from a few and Calabrese was the only one who agreed to an on-camera interview.



"Other people that have served in the town government far longer than I have had the opportunity to address this issue and have opted not to," Calabrese noted.



Even though a 2016 report posted to the town's website show numbers within the limit, residents worry that the backup is starting to impact the town's water supply.



"We heard some numbers last night during the public hearing about fecal coliform colonies that are far beyond what should be for clean water standards," Calabrese explained.

City councilors in favor of the project said that they don't necessarily expect the town to pay for the entire project. They want to apply for grants and do everything they can to help those residents who are in need.

