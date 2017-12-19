Former transportation official discusses investigation into Washington derailment

Cleanup is underway at the site of Monday's deadly Amtrak train derailment in Washington state.

Five of the train cars were moved today, allowing investigators to access more of the crash site as they comb for clues as to what caused the train to derail, killing three people and injuring a hundred more.

One key piece of information though is the speed of the train.

While there are still a lot of questions into what caused that train to crash, what we did learn from federal officials today is that that train was going just about three times the speed limit for that curve and the former senior government advisor we spoke with said that that will likely play a major role in the derailment.

An inaugural ride turned deadly as the Amtrak train hit a 30 mile per hour curve careening at 80 miles an hour.



"Two miles prior to the accident, the engineer was supposed to slow down from mid 70s down to 30 and for whatever reason, that command wasn't obeyed," said Brigham McCown, a former senior executive with the U.S. Department of Transportation.

McCown said that federal investigators will comb over the scene for evidence like possible debris on the tracks to seeing if human error played a part:



"Either the engineer missed the sign or became incapacitated or couldn't slow the train down. The engineer survived and NTSB will interview him," McCown added.



McCown told Western Mass News that he thinks positive train control - a version of autopilot - would have made a difference in yesterday's derailment.



"The train itself will slow down and tell operations center something is wrong and if needed be, it will stop itself," McCown noted.



Mandated by Congress in 2008 to be up and running by 2015, PTC was then delayed to give companies more time to install.

Yesterday's train and tracks had the technology installed, but not activated.



"The rail industry has been dragging its feet for ten plus years on this now, said yes we have to do it, but they say it's too complex. My answer to that is look, we figured out how to go to the moon in less time. It's not that complicated. Where there is a will, there is a way," McCown explained.



In the wake of several transportation tragedies, there are calls for improvements for reform.

"Until there is PTC on every single train, the answer is simple: put an second engineer in the cab. That is something rail has resisted, but it's like when would you rather have one pilot or two?" McCown said.

Since Congress extended the deadline, companies have until December 31 of next year to get PTC up and running with extensions possible into 2020.

As of March of this year, the Association of American Railroads said that that passenger railroads like Amtrak have spent $3.5 billion to meet the PTC mandate.

