Northampton woman to be arraigned following fraudulent billing charges

Indictments were returned against Kathleen D. McGovern, 63 of Northampton, by a Hampshire Grand Jury.

She’s facing the following charges:

One count of making false statements in applications for payments of health care benefits (in violation of G.L. c. 175H, § 2)

Thirty-eight (38) counts of larceny over $250 (in violation of G.L. c. 266, § 30)

The indictments allege that McGovern, a licensed independent clinical worker based in Easthampton, fraudulently billed Health New England for therapy sessions she had supposedly conducted with 38 separate individuals from 2011 to 2017.

It was founded that none of the therapy sessions ever happened.

The indictments allege that by doing so, McGovern defrauded Health New England of approximately $125,000 in payments to which she was not entitled.

McGovern is scheduled to be arraigned in the Hampshire Superior Court on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at 2 p.m.

