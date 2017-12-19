Holiday travel expected to peak tomorrow and Thursday

With Christmas in a few days away, millions are traveling so they can spend the holidays with family and tomorrow could be busy on the roads.

AAA told Western Mass News that the busiest travel day will be Wednesday, 12/20 and Thursday 12/21.

In order to make sure you get home to family in a timely manner, AAA Pioneer Valley’s Vice President Sandra Marsian said to go over your travel route.

And more importantly, get an early start.

“We always suggest getting an early start. The earlier the better.”

Marsian said that the busiest travel time will be during rush hour, which is generally from 3 to 6:30 pm, especially in bigger city areas, like Boston or New York City.

And if you’re flying, allow extra time to get through security.

“Air travel is up over 4 percent this year. A lot of people will be taking flights. For international flights, we say 3 hours and for domestic flights, we say 2 hours.”

“If you have packages, don’t wrap them because they will make you unwrap them to make sure the contents are safe for travel.”

While cell phones are amazing for directions and in case of an emergency, do not be distracted while driving. It can lead to an accident.

