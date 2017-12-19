West Springfield Police arrest two following motel drug raid - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

West Springfield Police arrest two following motel drug raid

Posted: Updated:
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

West Springfield Police made two arrests Monday 12/18, following a search warrant at a room in the River Inn on 55 Main Street.

Miguel Dones of West Springfield was arrested outside the room and charged with: Possession to Distribute Class B Drug.

Autumn Riviere of Palmer was arrested for: Possession of Class A Drug.

Police were also able to seize 8 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, 10 bags of heroin stamped "do or die" in a pink woman's purse, Crack cocaine on Mr. Dones person, $865 in US currency, packaging and distribution materials, and drug paraphernalia following a search of the room.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.