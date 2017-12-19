West Springfield Police arrest two following motel drug raid

West Springfield Police made two arrests Monday 12/18, following a search warrant at a room in the River Inn on 55 Main Street.
Miguel Dones of West Springfield was arrested outside the room and charged with: Possession to Distribute Class B Drug.
Autumn Riviere of Palmer was arrested for: Possession of Class A Drug.
Police were also able to seize 8 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, 10 bags of heroin stamped "do or die" in a pink woman's purse, Crack cocaine on Mr. Dones person, $865 in US currency, packaging and distribution materials, and drug paraphernalia following a search of the room.
