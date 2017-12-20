Cold returns today, active pattern for Christmas Weekend

It was a beautiful day yesterday across the valley with temperatures reaching into the lower 50s. However today will be a good 10 degrees colder with highs mainly in the 30's.

A gusty breeze out of the west will be around much of today making it feel like it's in the 20's. We should see plenty of sunshine as high pressure builds in from the northwest.

High pressure will usher colder air into western Mass and once winds diminish tonight, temps will tumble. Tomorrow morning temps will dip into the teens and highs for the first day of Winter make it to around freezing with a light breeze and sunshine.

Get your scorecard ready starting Friday! Things will get very active with all kinds of weather expected into Christmas Weekend! On Friday a warm front approaches with light snow developing during the morning. Light snow will likely change to light sleet and freezing rain late in the day with a small accumulation and some slippery spots.

Friday night, warmer air continues to move in aloft so freezing rain/ice continue. The timing of this change to plain rain is tricky, but it looks to occur overnight into Saturday morning. This could be very rough for travel, but the good news is temps will rise Saturday morning and everyone changes to rain. We get windy Saturday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front and rain ends after the front pushes through. Temperatures will reach well into the 50s!

Sunday will be a much quieter weather day with light wind, lingering clouds and some sunshine and temps near and slightly above normal. Sunday is looking rather pleasant.

However, low pressure will form along a front stalled just off the coast and may will push wet weather back into western Mass Sunday night into Christmas Morning. The big question is track of the low, which will determine what kind of precipitation and how much, if any at all. At this point it is just to early to make a call which is not unusual this after out. However, either way the Arctic cold looks to return starting Tuesday lasting through much of next week!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.