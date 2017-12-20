Winter arrives tomorrow and snow is right on its heels

Northwest winds will continue this evening, helping to usher in colder air to southern New England. Skies continue to clear as well and temperatures overnight will fall into the teens for most. If wind can become calm, we could see some lower teens, but a light breeze should linger, keeping lows closer to 20 degrees.

High pressure is in control Thursday, which will keep skies mostly sunny and winds light to calm. For the official start to winter, we will feel like it with high temps in the lower 30s. Temperatures return to the teens Thursday night under a mostly clear sky and it will be a dry, cold start Friday morning.

Friday Storm: A warm front approaches in the morning, bringing clouds back across western Mass. Light snow will eventually start reaching the ground by the late morning-early afternoon.

It’s looking like a minor snowfall for southern Mass with an inch or two along and south of the Mass Pike. Farther north, 1-3 inches are possible and north of Rt. 2 up to 4 inches may fall by Friday evening.

We will start to see warm air nose in aloft, changing snow to freezing rain. Light, scattered freezing rain continues into the overnight hours and possibly through Saturday morning. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice may accumulate on surfaces, leading to very hazardous travel conditions.

Saturday is looking much colder compared to recent days and our temperatures linger in the 30s nearly all day, but we do get above freezing. Scattered rain showers will be around through Saturday afternoon and night as a cold front passes through. We dry out Sunday morning and temps return to the upper 30s in the afternoon. It will be a quiet day-good for travel.

Christmas Eve/Day: Low pressure will develop Sunday and move up the stalled cold front from Saturday evening. This will push high clouds in during the afternoon and light snow around midnight. Now, the track of this low will determine if we see all snow or more of a mix, but for now, snow is looking likely at least at the start. If the low tracks closer to the coast, then we could go to a wintry mix Monday morning for a time before changing back to snow on the backside of the low. It’s a tough call and we still have a few days to fine tune the details. It is looking like a tricky travel day though and something to consider for your Christmas Day plans. This storm will be followed by a shot of very cold, dry air that sets in midweek.

