Cause of fire in Agawam under investigation

The State Fire Marshal along with Agawam Fire Officials are investigating after a fire broke out on Walnut Street early Wednesday morning.

Crews on-scene told Western Mass News the fire happened around 3:30 a.m. at a home on 69 Walnut Street.

Holes had to be made in the roof to attack the flames at one point and when our crew got to the scene they witnessed smoke still coming from the house.

Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze quickly, but the fire caused around $150,000 in damage.

Fortunately, no one was hurt as Agawam Fire Officials said the house is vacant at this time.

Crews from West Springfield were also called in for mutual aid to assist battling the fire.

Agawam police have closed Walnut Street from Cooley to Maple Street and are redirecting traffic at this time.

A K9 is on-scene assisting crews with the investigation.

