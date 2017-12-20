Westfield police arrest Chicopee man accused of making suspicious device

A Chicopee man who was wanted by police after a suspicious device was found inside a Granby Road home on Monday was arrested in Westfield.

Chicopee Officer Mike Wilk said Westfield Police recognized 27-year-old Gregory Harrison and placed him under arrest in the area of 31 Frederick Street Tuesday night.

Wilk said officers responded to a home on 980 Granby Road around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning because the homeowner activated an alarm after hearing noises of someone trying to break in.

While officers were investigating, the homeowner reportedly gave officers a "device" the size of a tennis ball, wrapped in aluminum foil, and what appeared to be a match sticking out of it, Wilk noted.

Investigators found that Harrsion lived in the basement area and was the one reportedly trying to get into the home.

Additionally, as police learned, Harrison was the person who allegedly created the device.

Westfield Police placed Harrison under arrest for a felony warrant on a charge of possession of an infernal machine.

