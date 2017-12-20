2 men charged following road rage incident in Chicopee

A road rage incident that began on Memorial Drive in Chicopee and ended at the Walmart parking lot lead to the arrest of one man and another was summonsed to court, according to police.

Officer Mike Wilk said officers responded to the parking lot just before 4 p.m. to speak with the two drivers involved.

Wilk explained their stories didn’t match, and the entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

According to Wilk, the video showed words were exchanged between the two which escalated into a physical confrontation.

Wilk said the video showed they began punching each other. At one point, one driver, identified as 58-year-old Frederick Golba, backed up and pinned the other driver against their truck.

Once the driver was freed, Golba was seen on video appearing to intentionally hit that person again, but they bounced off the front end and “staggered” back to their truck.

Wilk noted that as a result of the investigation, Golba was placed under arrest.

Golba was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and hate crime. He was later released on $290 bail.

The other driver, an unidentified 25-year-old Chicopee man, told police Golba made racial comments to him during the incident. Wilk said the 25-year-old has been summonsed to court for assault and battery serious injury.

Both were treated for their injuries which appeared to be minor, said Wilk.

