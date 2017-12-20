Clock's ticking for those shopping last-minute for Christmas

The clock is ticking to get that last minute gift before Christmas on Monday and instead of worrying about if your present will arrive on time after ordering online, you can always go about it the old fashion way: doing it in person.

While Jolly Saint Nick can deliver in a flash, the time for online shopping and then shipping is actually running out fast.

With the deadline for Christmas so close and last minute shipping charges adding dollars to your purchase, shoppers choices are becoming limited.

"People are kind of shopping for any gift they can," said Brian Fuller with Fleet Feet.

Fuller encourages people to buy locally not only because of the service and benefit.

"You get a much more personal experience, you get to see and talk to someone, develop that relationship. We're very close with a lot of our customers," Fuller noted.

Also because you’re actually shopping in person and depending on the product, that can make all the difference.

"It's very hard to buy someone a shoe. It's a very personal thing depending on the fit of their foot," Fuller added.



Ultimately, eliminating the middle man and making sure your present ends up under the tree on time.

Fuller told Western Mass News that there’s something different about this year, too.

"A little bit slower than in previous years," Fuller said.

Fuller thinks that’s because Christmas is falling on a Monday, but, both him and his fellow employees know it’s just the calm before the storm.

"Definitely picking up as we get closer to Christmas," Fuller explained.

