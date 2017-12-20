Amherst police search for suspect connected to overnight shooting

Amherst police have arrested one person and are currently searching for a suspect connected to an overnight shooting and assault of a man at Mill Valley Estates.

Lt. William Menard told Western Mass News officers responded to a disturbance call in the 500 block of Mill Valley Estates at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound, and was also assaulted with a metal pipe.

Police arrested 24-year-old Akieli Brown of Amherst, and charged him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Lt. Menard said police are currently searching for the second male suspect that reportedly fled the area.

The victim is currently being treated at Baystate Medical Center with injuries that do not appear to be life threatening, Lt. Menard added.

Mr. Brown was arraigned Wednesday in Eastern Hampshire District Court.

Further information has not been released as this case remains under investigation by Amherst Police and State Police assigned to the Northwestern D.A.'s office.

