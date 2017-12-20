Lia Surprise Squad helps young girl battling cancer

This week, we have a special edition of the Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad.

Our team is spreading joy to two different families in need.

First, we meet Amber Laguer. a six year old battling cancer with the help of her favorite kitty.

"She's the one that keeps me going. She's my only child," said Dave Laguer, Amber's father.

We received a nomination from a father whose daughter is courageously battling cancer, so the Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad found out she loves 'Hello Kitty.'

With the help of her special friend, we hope she gets through this Christmas.

Back in June, Amber was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer

"Very crushing. I left my job, dropped everything to be bedside with her. It's been a rough patch. She has hypertrophic cardiomyology and has Ewing sarcoma in the jaw. It's been tough, but we try to stay positive," Dave Laguer added.

When the Surprise Squad found out she loves Hello Kitty, we reached out to Sanrios to get everything Hello Kitty we could, including a handwritten note

"She loves Hello Kitty. Her bedroom is fully Hello Kitty. She loves strawberry milk, that's her top-notch thing. She's very girly-girl. She enjoys anything messy as arts and crafts," Dave Laguer explained,

To dress her up, we also surprised Amber with pink boots to match Hello Kitty and a gift card to Build-A-Bear for her crafty side.

Amber has gone through 31 cycles of radiation and 14 of chemo, all with Hello Kitty by her side

"She helps me a lot. I don't sleep without her," Amber said.

Amber's last treatment is the Tuesday after Christmas and she told Western Mass News, "it's everything I want."

Dave Laguer noted, "She makes me proud every single day. It's been a rough road for her and I'm glad there's light. We're at the light, the end of the road. It's going to be a little bit of a road ahead of us...recovering, back into school, speech therapy that we'll be looking into very, very soon, but she's doing fantastic as you can see."

Amber told Western Mass News that she can't wait to eat pizza once again and have a Hello Kitty party to celebrate her last chemo cycle.

