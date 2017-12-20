Lia Surprise Squad spreads holiday cheer to family of Nathaniel Acevedo

This week, we have a special edition of the Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad!

Our team is spreading joy to two different families in need.

First, we surprised Amber Laguer, a six year old battling cancer.

We now continue to spread some holiday cheer to the family of a child fatally hit by a car earlier this year.

It's the first Christmas Millie Burgos will be without her grandson, Nathaniel Acevedo, known to friends and family as 'Nene,' after he was fatally hit by a car crossing the street outside his home in Springfield.

Western Mass News first brought you their story in September and as the family continues to mourn, the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad is hoping to bring some happiness back into their home this season.

"I'm doing the best I can as a parent and as a grandmother," said Mille Burgos, Acevedo's grandmother.

After the loss of 'Nene' a couple of months ago, Burgos has been struggling to get in the holiday spirit, so the Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad set out to give her some holiday cheer.

With four of Nene's siblings still to care for, things have been tight for Burgos.

[RELATED: Lia Surprise Squad helps young girl battling cancer]

"Financially, everything it's hard but we're trying to get by," Burgos said.

We hope that we'll be able to make Christmas a little bit special with more presents to add under the tree.

"Thank you so much, very grateful, very grateful," Burgos added.

However, this time of year isn't just about the gifts. It's about the time spent with family, which will be especially hard this year with the loss of Nene.

We also had a $150 gift card for Burgos that we hope will be used to do something for Christmas.

Burgos already has an idea in mind.

"Take them all to Chuck E. Cheese and let them have fun that's what Nathaniel, that's what he would want," Burgois explained.

Burgos said that it was his favorite place to go.

"We made him, you know. happy," Burgos noted.

What's most important to Burgos this year is family.

"As long as we have the family here together, we're good and we have faith in God that everything is going to turn out okay," Burgos said.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.