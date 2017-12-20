Record amount of Americans expected to travel for the holidays

If you plan on traveling for the holidays, you won't be alone.

More than 100 million Americans will be boarding on planes, trains, and hitting the roads to get to family in time for Christmas.

According to AAA, Wednesday night and Thursday evening commutes will be the heaviest.

"It's the highest holiday travel on record. It's up 3 percent from last year, looking at over 107 million people to travel for the holiday. 97 million of those will be in their automobiles, so there will be a lot of traffic out there," said Sandra Marsian, Vice President of AAA Pioneer Valley.

If you or your loved ones are traveling to nearby cities like Boston and New York, they should certainly plan ahead.

Others who don't have to travel told Western Mass News they’re staying far away from those high traffic areas.

"I'm just going to avoid the highways and the mall area," said Patrick McDonald.

AAA reports that holiday travelers mixing into the commuter traffic is what is going to add to the volume.

"There are people who are taking those trips to see their family or get away and use some of that holiday time," Marsian added.

