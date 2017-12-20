Cases of strep throat on the rise during the holiday season

The holiday season is among us, and with it brings a surge in the number of strep throat cases.

This time of year is generally when doctors start seeing more cases of the contagious bacterial infection.

Baystate Medical Center Pediatrician, Dr. John O'Reilly told Western Mass News the streptococcus bacteria loves this time of year, when people tend to spend a lot of time together celebrating the holidays, and subsequently spreading infection.



Dr. O'Reilly said the signs of strep can get confused with a bad cold, or other viral infections.



"Strep is a bacteria and generally when you get strep it comes on relatively quickly," Dr. O'Reilly noted.

Symptoms of strep include:

Sore throat

Fever

Red and swollen tonsils

Tiny spots on the roof of the mouth

Swollen lymph nodes in the front of the neck

Cough

Runny nose

Hoarseness or conjunctivitis

The only way to know for sure, is through a test at your doctors office.



"The rapid test is usually tells us 90 plus percent of the time, it's very accurate. The doctor will get that test and say ok, you need an antibiotic," Dr. O'Reilly explained.



That antibiotic, he said, generally works fast to make the patient feel better.

"The important thing for parents to know, the bacterial infection itself, the fever and so on, goes away in a day or two. Your kid will seem totally better but they need to finish all the antibiotics," he continued.



Dr. O'Reilly added that partially taking the antibiotics means the patient is only partially treated, putting them more at risk for rheumatic fever, a much more serious complication of strep.

The C.D.C. said strep bacteria is spread through contact with droplets after an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To prevent strep, you should avoid close contact with someone infected, wash your hands, and do not share any personal items.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

