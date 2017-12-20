Flood damages food, toy donations at Lorraine's Soup Kitchen

A soup kitchen in Chicopee floods just days before Christmas.

Now, workers are scrambling to restock shelves.

There is never a good time for something like this to happen, but the days leading up to Christmas are particularly difficult.

A leak coming from the women’s bathroom caused several inches of water to flood Lorraine's Soup Kitchen.

The water reached the basement, where toys that were intended for children in need for Christmas were stored.

Nearly half the toys as well as some food were destroyed.

Tonight, an event was planned to honor and support the homeless. Unfortunately, the event had to be canceled.

Meals served at Lorraine's have also had to be canceled.

Crews are at the building now trying to make repairs.

They are looking for donations to replenish shelves. Those wanting to help Lorraine's with a donation of money, food, or toys can stop by Thursday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

