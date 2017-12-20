This is how the tax reform bill could impact your family

The U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval this afternoon to its major rewrite of the United States tax code.

It's the first overhaul of the tax code in more than 30 years.

The bill passed the House, with no Democrats backing it and a dozen House GOP members voting no.

The measure now heads to President Trump's desk for his signature.

So who will benefit from the tax cuts?

The $1.5 trillion tax package affects everyone's taxes, but is dominated by breaks for business and higher earners.

Republicans cheered passage, but Democrats call the legislation a boon to the rich that leaves the middle class behind.

"The average American taxpayer will see a decrease in their annual taxes of $890. That means about 17 dollars a week," said Karl Petrick, an associate professor of economics at Western New England University.

According to the non-partisan Tax Policy Center, families making between $50,000 and $75,000 will get an average yearly tax cut of $890.

Families making between $100,000 and $200,000 would get an average tax cut of $2,260.

Families making more than $1 million would get average tax cuts of $70,000 a year.

Petrick tells western mass news most Americans won't feel the impact of the tax cuts.

"The dollar amounts sound very nice, but in actuality, we'll probably see very few people who will feel the impact of these tax cuts because it's so small in terms of their weekly pay checks," Petrick noted.

Western Mass News talked to some local residents about the tax cuts.

"I think it was done too quickly. People really didn't have a chance to think about it. I hope it benefits the people it's supposed to," Elaine Comeau of Springfield said.

Some said that it's hard to get to the bottom line because of the debate on both sides.

"The Republicans say it's going to be great, the Democrats says it's going to be terrible, so I'm guessing it's going to be somewhere in the middle," said Chris Ahearn.

Who are the winners in the new tax cut bill?

"Definitely the higher up you go, the bigger the winners. About 80 percent of the gains are for the top one percent," Petrick noted.

The corporate tax cuts are permanent, but the individual ones are not.

Meanwhile, if the tax cuts for individuals are allowed to expire, most Americans - those making less than $75,000 - would see tax increases in 2027, according to congressional estimates.

