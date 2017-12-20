Officials investigating fight at Palmer High School

School officials and police are investigating a fight that broke out at Palmer High School on Wednesday.

Palmer School Supt. Patricia Gardner said in a statement that during one of the lunches Wednesday at the high school, a "physical altercation involving several students" occurred.

The students involved, according to the superintendent, will be disciplined per district policies and state laws allow.

"As a district, it is difficult to control social media and what you may see and/or hear, but it is our mandate to remain confidential in our disciplinary process and uphold the rights of all students," the statement added.

Palmer Police were called in and are assisting with the ongoing investigation. The superintendent noted that the district will work with police on an independent investigation that could possibly lead to charges.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.