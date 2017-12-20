Thousands of dollars of snowblowers stolen from Northampton business

Northampton Police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars worth of snowblowers.

The theft occurred over the weekend at a local business.

Police said that nine snowblowers were stolen from Advanced Small Engine Sales and Service on Locust Street.

The owner of the business told Western Mass News that he's owned the small engine repair shop for about three and a half years and this is the first theft of this kind he's experienced.

The snowblowers were being repaired at the shop.

The owner said that he's insured and has notified his insurance company about the theft. He noted that he's added more flood lights and more security to the property.

Meanwhile, police are warning the public to be alert - that if they see a snowblower for sale by a private party, do your due diligence to make sure you don't get stuck with buying what could be one of the stolen snowblowers.



The owner said his customers have been very understanding about what happened and that they will be getting checks from the insurance company to cover their losses.

Northampton Police told Western Mass News that their investigation is a very active one and they're asking the public if they saw anything suspicious at the business over the weekend to call them.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.