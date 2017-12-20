1600 bags of heroin seized in Springfield apartment drug raid

Springfield Police made two arrest following a drug raid at a residence on Grenada Terrace.

Today at 2pm, members of the Narcotics Unit under the direction of Captain Brian Keenan and members of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section executed a search warrant at an apartment on the street.

1640 bags of heroin were recovered along with approximately 15 grams of raw heroin, a bag of cocaine, and $1,300 in cash.

Police arrested 27-year-old Lemanuel Encarnacion and 32 Karen Garcia for heroin trafficking, possession of a Class B (cocaine) substance and violation of a drug free school zone.

Encarnacion and Garcia were arrested for heroin possession back in May.

They were currently out on bail. Encarnacion is also currently on probation for possession to distribute cocaine.

