Sturbridge crews respond to apartment complex fire

Sturbridge Police and Fire have responded on scene at an apartment building for a structure fire.
Surrounding agencies are providing mutual aid.
Police ask that travelers seek alternate routes as they have closed off the roadway.
Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.
