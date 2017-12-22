1 transported following head-on crash on Mountain Rd. in Holyoke

Mountain Road has been reopened following a head-on collision that sent one person to the hospital Friday morning.

Holyoke Police Lt. McCoy told Western Mass News the crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. Within an hour, the road was reopened.

The accident was initially reported by Easthampton Police, although it happened on the Holyoke side of Mountain Road.

Lt. McCoy said the jaws of life had to be used to extricate one person that appeared to have a broken leg.

One driver was issued a marked lanes violation, according to Lt. McCoy.

