Massachusetts residents rush to prepay property taxes

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts officials say they are seeing a rush of residents trying to pay their property taxes ahead of the changes included in the federal tax bill passed by Congress this week.

The Boston Globe reports some towns are getting up to 50 calls a day, and one person left a $30,000 check to beat the rules that cap state and local tax deductions at $10,000.

The state's property tax bills are based on a fiscal year from July to June. While most homeowners can prepay the last part of their taxes in December, Wellesley residents can prepay what they may owe through December 2018.

Geoff Beckwith, executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, says most residents shouldn't prepay as their state and local tax bill will fall below $10,000.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.